FACTBOX-Olympics-Leading gold medallists in athletics

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 List of leading Olymoic athletics gold medallists after American Allyson Felix won her sixth on Saturday:
Nine:
Paavo Nurmi, Finland (1920-28): 10,000 metres (2), individual cross country (2), team cross country (2), 5,000m, 1,500m, 3,000m team.
Carl Lewis, United States (1984-96): Long jump (4), 100m (2), 4x100m relay (2), 200m.
Usain Bolt, Jamaica (2008-16): 100m (3), 200m (3) 4x100m relay (3).
Eight:
Ray Ewry, United States (1900-08): Standing long jump (3), standing high jump (3), standing triple jump (2). (Note: Ewry holds the record for the most individual athletics golds).
Six:
Allyson Felix, United States (2008-16): 4x100m relay (2), 4x400m relay (3), 200m.
Five:
Ville Ritola, Finland (1924-28): 10,000m, 5,000m, 3,000m steeplechase, 3000m team, team cross country. (Compiled by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.