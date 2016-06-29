Olympics-Hurdles champion Pearson pulls out of Rio Games - report

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
June 29 Australia's Olympic champion high hurdler Sally Pearson has pulled out of the Rio de Janeiro games after tearing her hamstring in training, Sydney's Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old, who won gold in the 100 metres hurdles at the London Olympics, had battled back after being sidelined for a year by a wrist injury only to suffer the hamstring injury training at her base on the Gold Coast, the newspaper said.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.