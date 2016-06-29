Olympics-Hurdles champion Pearson pulls out of Rio Games - report

June 29 Australia's Olympic champion high hurdler Sally Pearson has pulled out of the Rio de Janeiro games after tearing her hamstring in training, Sydney's Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, who won gold in the 100 metres hurdles at the London Olympics, had battled back after being sidelined for a year by a wrist injury only to suffer the hamstring injury training at her base on the Gold Coast, the newspaper said.

