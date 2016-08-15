Olympics-Athletics-U.S. pole vault champion Suhr falls ill in Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Reigning Olympic pole vault champion Jenn Suhr has contracted a serious virus in Rio de Janeiro that could affect her jumping, her husband and coach Rick Suhr said on Twitter on Monday.
The American has no plans to withdraw from the competition which begins with the qualifying round on Tuesday.
"Jenn has fallen ill, quite ill in the last two days," Rick Suhr said. "This morning it has really kicked in, she has lost her voice almost completely."
Suhr said his wife, 34, had picked up a virus in Rio and it has caused respiratory complications.
"Seems so unfair. We came here in the greatest shape of our life. Four years of total dedication eaten up in one nasty virus that is only getting worse," he said.
"Hoping that the antibiotics and other meds given by our doctors help but this does not look good." (Editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.