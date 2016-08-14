版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 09:43 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Jamaica's Thompson wins women's 100 metres

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Elaine Thompson of Jamaica won the women's 100 metres sprint at the Rio Olympics in a time of 10.71 seconds on Saturday.

Tori Bowie of the United States finished second to take silver, while Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica won bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐