UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Thompson maintains Jamaican sprint dominance

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
By Scott Malone and Nick Mulvenney
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Jamaica's Elaine Thompson won the Olympic women's 100 metres gold medal with a time of 10.71 seconds in the final on Saturday, beating two-time defending champion and compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce into third place.
The 24-year-old Thompson finished ahead of American Tori Bowie who ran 10.83 with Fraser-Pryce taking bronze in 10.86.
Thomson, who won silver in the 200 in last year's world championships in Beijing, admitted to being surprised by her victory.
"When I crossed the line and glanced across to see I was clear (I) didn't quite know how to celebrate," she told reporters.
The finalists finished very tightly grouped with each running under 11 seconds, apart from Jamaica's Christina Williams.
Fraser-Pryce told reporters that if she was going to lose, she was glad to do so to a fellow Jamaican.
"What I'm most happy about is that the 100m title is staying in Jamaica. I'm on the podium with my training partner. I'm proud of Jamaica - just look at my hair," she said, alluding to her brightly-dyed locks.
Countryman Usain Bolt, favourite to win the men's 100m, was quick to congratulate the pair on Twitter, lauding Fraser-Pryce "for fighting and showing the heart of champ".
The gold and bronze performances were Jamaica's first medals of Rio, a count that is expected to rise as the focus shifts from swimming to athletics over the coming week. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.