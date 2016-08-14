版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Thompson maintains Jamaican sprint dominance

(Adds quotes, details)

By Scott Malone and Nick Mulvenney

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Jamaica's Elaine Thompson won the Olympic women's 100 metres gold medal with a time of 10.71 seconds in the final on Saturday, beating two-time defending champion and compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce into third place.

The 24-year-old Thompson finished ahead of American Tori Bowie who ran 10.83 with Fraser-Pryce taking bronze in 10.86.

Thomson, who won silver in the 200 in last year's world championships in Beijing, admitted to being surprised by her victory.

"When I crossed the line and glanced across to see I was clear (I) didn't quite know how to celebrate," she told reporters.

The finalists finished very tightly grouped with each running under 11 seconds, apart from Jamaica's Christina Williams.

Fraser-Pryce told reporters that if she was going to lose, she was glad to do so to a fellow Jamaican.

"What I'm most happy about is that the 100m title is staying in Jamaica. I'm on the podium with my training partner. I'm proud of Jamaica - just look at my hair," she said, alluding to her brightly-dyed locks.

Countryman Usain Bolt, favourite to win the men's 100m, was quick to congratulate the pair on Twitter, lauding Fraser-Pryce "for fighting and showing the heart of champ".

The gold and bronze performances were Jamaica's first medals of Rio, a count that is expected to rise as the focus shifts from swimming to athletics over the coming week. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

