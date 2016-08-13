Olympics-Athletics-Jamaica's Fraser-Pryce embarks on triple quest

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce launched her bid to become the first woman to win three Olympic 100 metres titles on Friday by booking her place in the semi-finals with a time of 10.96 seconds.
The 29-year-old, who won gold in Beijing and London, cruised to an easy win in her heat in Rio, qualifying in first place and posting the only sub-11 seconds time of the night.
Fraser-Pryce, sporting yellow-and-green hair, was one of few athletes to elicit a cheer from the meagre crowds at Rio's Olympic Stadium on the first day of the athletics competition.
Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye won her heat in 11 seconds flat to qualify in second place. Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast, aiming for her country's second Olympic medal in track-and-field, ran 11.01 to go through in third.
Nursing a toe injury, Fraser-Pryce's qualifying time was only her second sub-11 seconds race this season and she faces some stiff competition to reach the top of the podium.
English Gardner and Tori Bowie, both hoping to end the United States' 20-year gold medal drought in the event, qualified fifth (11.09) and sixth (11.13).
Elaine Thompson, whose 10.70 at the national championships this year equalled Fraser-Pryce's Jamaican record and was joint fourth on the all-time list, won her heat in 11.21 but was overshadowed by local sprinter Rosangela Santo.
The Brazilian delighted the smattering of spectators left in the stadium with a second place finish and time of 11.25.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford; )
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.