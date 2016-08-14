Olympics-Athletics-Jamaican duo set pace in women's 100m semis

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson set the pace in the women's Olympic 100 metres semi-finals on Saturday with times of 10.88 seconds.
Fraser-Pryce, the 29-year-old defending Olympic champion who lost a month of the 2016 season due to a toe injury, visibly grimaced as she crossed the line.
Also in the mix were Tori Bowie, a 25-year-old first-time Olympian from the United States, Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago and Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, who all clocked 10.9 seconds.
Schippers is a second-time Olympian who last year became her country's first female world athletics champion when she won the 200 metres in Beijing.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.