Olympics-Athletics-Dibaba eases into 1500m final with quickest time

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Ethiopian world record holder Genzebe Dibaba qualified for the women's 1,500 metres final with the fastest time on Sunday, comfortably winning her heat in four minutes 3.06 seconds to justify her tag as favourite for Olympic gold.
Dibaba stormed clear of the field at the bell in the second semi-final, with the top five runners in both races advancing, and eased down on the home straight to finish ahead of Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Britain's Laura Muir.
Kenya's Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon won the first semi-final in 4:03.95 on a day when a majority of the 10 qualifiers for Tuesday's final were trying not to exert themselves and advance with the minimum of fuss.
After setting a new world record of 3:50.07 in Monaco and winning the world 1500m title in Beijing last year, Dibaba has had a mixed 2016 campaign and arrived in Rio carrying a niggling toe injury.
Adding to the her troubles, Dibaba's coach was arrested in Spain on doping charges just weeks before the Olympics. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by John O'Brien)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
