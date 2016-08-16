版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Bahamian Miller wins 400 metres in diving finish

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Shaunae Miller of the Bahamas won the Olympic women's 400 metres final in 49.44 seconds on Monday, throwing her body across the line to edge out American Allyson Felix.

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson won bronze. (Reporting by Scott Malone, editing by Ed Osmond)

