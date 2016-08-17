Olympics-Athletics-Czech Hejnova finds hurdles form at right time

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Czech double world champion Zuzana Hejnova showed she has fully recovered from an injury-hit build-up by winning her semi-final on Tuesday to qualify impressively for the women's Olympic 400m hurdles final.

Hejnova, who won bronze four years ago in London, had completed only one 400m hurdles race coming into the Games but looked comfortable in winning in 54.55 seconds to advance to Thursday's final.

American Dalilah Muhammad was the fastest qualifier with a smooth 53.89 but compatriot Ashley Spencer had to dig deep to win her heat after clattering the last barrier.

The third American in the field, Sydney McLaughlin, who turned 17 two weeks ago, failed to make the final.

Defending champion Natalya Antyukh was unable to defend the title because of Russia's ban. (Editing by Ed Osmond)