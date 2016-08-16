Olympics-Athletics-Croatia's Perkovic bags gold in women's discus

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Croatia's Sandra Perkovic overcame nerves and early fouls to successfully defend her Olympic discus title on Tuesday, winning with a best throw of a 69.21 metres.
The 26-year-old hot favourite fumbled her first two throws and was one foul away from early elimination in the final before hurling the medal-winning throw with her third effort.
Perkovic, who has dominated women's discuss since winning gold in the London Games, recorded five foul throws from six attempts but still won by 2.48 metres.
France's Melina Robert-Michon set a national record of 66.73 metres to take silver, while Cuba's reigning world champion Denia Caballero grabbed bronze.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.