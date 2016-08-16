Olympics-Athletics-Croatia's Perkovic bags gold in women's discus

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Croatia's Sandra Perkovic overcame nerves and early fouls to successfully defend her Olympic discus title on Tuesday, winning with a best throw of a 69.21 metres.

The 26-year-old hot favourite fumbled her first two throws and was one foul away from early elimination in the final before hurling the medal-winning throw with her third effort.

Perkovic, who has dominated women's discuss since winning gold in the London Games, recorded five foul throws from six attempts but still won by 2.48 metres.

France's Melina Robert-Michon set a national record of 66.73 metres to take silver, while Cuba's reigning world champion Denia Caballero grabbed bronze.

