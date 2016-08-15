Olympics-Athletics-Wlodarczyk sets women's hammer world record

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 World champion Anita Wlodarczyk improved her own world record with a throw of 82.29 metres in the women's hammer final at the Rio Olympics on Monday.

The 31-year-old Pole's third throw of the final improved on the previous mark of 81.08 metres she achieved on home soil at the start of the month.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Tony Jimenez)