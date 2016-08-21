Olympics-Athletics-Beitia wins historic high jump gold for Spain

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Spaniard Ruth Beitia won Spain's first Olympic gold medal in women's athletics when she took the Rio high jump title to claim her first global outdoor crown at the age of 37 on Saturday.
The three-times European champion cleared 1.88m, 1.93m and 1.97m the first attempt and became the oldest Olympic champion in the jumps on countback when all four remaining athletes failed to get over two metres.
Mirela Demireva of Bulgaria took silver ahead of Croatia's Blanka Vlasic, who added bronze to the silver she won at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Russia's London 2012 champion Anna Chicherova was unable to take part in the Games because she was provisionally suspended after a retested sample from the 2008 Olympics tested positive. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.