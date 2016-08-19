UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Croatia's Kolak wins women's javelin gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
(Adds results)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Croatian Sara Kolak won the Olympic women's javelin final on Thursday, dashing Czech Barbora Spotakova's dreams of becoming the first woman to win three consecutive gold medals in the same individual athletics event.
The 21-year-old Croat set a personal best and a national record with her fourth attempt of 66.18 metres.
Kolak, who also broke the national record in the qualifying rounds, secured victory ahead of South Africa's Sunette Viljoen with a gold-winning throw of 1.26m.
Kolak won bronze at the European championships but few expected her to challenge for honours before the Games in an event where the focus was on Spotakova's attempt to make history.
But the 35-year-old winner of London and Beijing Games had to settle for bronze with a best throw of 64.80m.
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.