CORRECTED-Olympics-Athletics-Croatia's Kolak wins women's javelin gold

(Corects spelling of Kolak's first name in first para)

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Croatia's Sara Kolak won the women's javelin final on Thursday, dashing Barbora Spotakova's dreams of becoming the first woman to win three consecutive gold medals in the same individual athletics event.

The 21-year-old Croat set a personal best and a national record with her fourth attempt of 66.18 metres.

South Africa's Sunette Viljoen won silver, while Czech Republic's Spotakova had to settle for bronze.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)