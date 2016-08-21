Olympics-Athletics-U.S. win sixth straight gold in women's 4x400 relay

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 The United States won the Olympic women's 4x400 metres relay gold medal on Saturday in 3 minutes 19.06 seconds, their sixth straight victory in the event at the Games.
Jamaica took silver and Britain the bronze.
American Courtney Okolo grabbed the lead in the opening stage and her team never relinquished it, opening a big gap on the rest of the field with Jamaica by the halfway point.
The U.S. gold streak in the event started at the 1996 Atlanta Games.
American Allyson Felix claimed her third medal of the Rio Olympics having won gold in the 4x100m relay and silver in the individual 400m. (Reporting by Scott Malone, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.