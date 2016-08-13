Olympics-Athletics-Last-gasp Carter wins shot gold to deny Adams

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 American Michelle Carter stunned champion Valerie Adams with a throw of 20.63 metres on her final attempt to win Olympic shot put gold and deny the New Zealander a third successive title on Friday.
Adams, who would have become the first woman to have won three straight Olympic titles in an individual athletics event, was leading courtesy of her second throw of 20.42m when Carter stepped into the ring for the sixth and final time.
The world indoor champion launched the shot further than any American woman had before, giving herself two thumbs up before watching on as Adams could manage only 20.39 with the final throw of the tournament.
Adams took silver, as she did initially in London four years ago before Belarusian Nadzeya Ostapchuk was stripped of the title for a doping offence, and Anita Marton won the bronze with her final throw of 19.87, a Hungarian national record. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Mitch Phillips)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.