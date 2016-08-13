UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Last-gasp Carter wins shot gold to deny Adams

* Carter wins gold with final throw

* Adams denied third straight title (Adds quotes)

By Nick Mulvenney

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 American Michelle Carter saved the best throw of her career for her final attempt to snatch the Olympic shot put gold out of the hands of Valerie Adams and shatter the New Zealander's dreams of a third successive title on Friday.

Adams, who would have become the first woman to win three straight Olympic titles in an individual athletics event, had one hand on the medal with the only throw over 20 metres and only Carter and herself left to go in the final round.

Carter stepped into the ring for the sixth and final time, though, and launched the shot further than any American woman had before to take the lead with a heave of 20.63 metres.

Knowing Adams was still to throw, Carter allowed herself only a discreet double thumbs-up in celebration and she watched on nervously as the New Zealander managed only 20.39 with the final throw of the tournament.

"I'm just so happy. Just everything. I knew that was the last throw and I've got nothing after this," said Carter, whose father and coach Mike Carter won silver in the shot at the 1984 Olympics.

Though the country has a rich heritage in the event, Carter is only the second American woman to medal in the Olympics, after Earlene Brown in 1960, since it was introduced in 1948.

"I could never count Valerie out. She is a great competitor," she said.

Adams's second throw of 20.42 earned her silver, the same medal she received initially in London four years ago before Belarusian Nadzeya Ostapchuk was stripped of the title for a doping offence.

Carter, who added the Olympic gold to the world indoor title she won in Portland this year, looked close to tears as she was hugged by her fellow finalists with Adams among the first to embrace her.

Anita Marton won the bronze with her final throw of 19.87, a Hungarian national record.

Adams has dominated her event for much of the last decade and in Moscow in 2013 became the first woman to win four consecutive individual titles at the world championships.

Knee, elbow and shoulder operations in the last 12 months cost her the chance to go for five in Beijing last year and she only slowly moved back towards her once dominant form again this year.

"I'm very happy with this performance. When I've come so far from last year, I'm going to take it," said Adams.

"I'm really happy. It is a season's best. I've struggled last year and through this year. It was pretty tight until the last round."

World champion Christina Schwanitz of Germany had only two legal throws in the final round and finished sixth. (Editing by Mitch Phillips)