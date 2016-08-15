Olympics -Athletics-Colombia's Ibarguen wins triple jump gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen leapt 15.17 metres to snatch a gold medal in the women's triple jump on Sunday, fending off Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas to continue her dominance in the event.
The two-time world champion Ibarguen was hot-favourite going into the Rio Games and produced a season's best jump in the fourth round of the final to take gold.
Rojas' best of 14.98m, also in the fourth round, was enough for silver.
Kazakhstan's London Olympics champion Olga Rypakova pulled off the two best jumps of her season, but her 14.74m in the fifth round was only good enough for bronze. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.