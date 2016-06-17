Olympics-Brazil's soccer woes stem from my absence - Pele

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
SAO PAULO, June 17 Brazil's failure to claim an Olympic soccer gold medal, the one major tournament they have never won, is all because Pele never played in the competition, the soccer great joked on Thursday.
Pele made his comments after receiving an Olympic award in his home town of Santos, pointing out that although Brazil had won the World Cup five times and the Copa America on eight occasions, they never won Olympic gold because he was absent.
"I was joking with my friends saying that Brazil never won an award, because I never played," the 75-year-old three-time World Cup winner told reporters.
"I joke with my friends, because we really never had a title and this was a chance God gave to me in receiving this honour. Let's hope and think positively, that maybe we can take an Olympic title, and once again, for all those who have been part of my story."
Pele was given the Olympic order, the highest award offered by the International Olympics Committee (IOC), by its president Thomas Bach.
Bach is in Brazil to monitor preparations for South America's first Olympic Games that begin in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 5. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by John O'Brien)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.