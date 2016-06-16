Olympics-Rio athletes' village unveiled in front of IOC chief

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
June 16 Despite financial and organisational problems that have delayed other construction projects for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the largest athletes' village in the long history of the Games was unveiled in the city on Wednesday.
The village will host more than 18,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, officials, staff and volunteers in 31 buildings and more than 3,600 apartments.
It will be equipped with video games, musical instruments, beauticians, psychologists, a multi-faith religious centre, swimming pools and tennis courts.
"(The athletes) will prepare for their competitions but at the same time they will dine together, they will discuss together, they will celebrate together, and in doing so will send a strong message of understanding, peace and respect to the whole world," International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said.
The first athletes are expected to arrive at the village on July 24 ahead of the Aug. 5-21 Olympics. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.