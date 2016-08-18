Olympics-Badminton-Britain defeat China to take surprise bronze

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge capped a brilliant tournament for Britain by stunning China's Chai Biao and Hong Wei to clinch the men's doubles bronze at the Olympics on Thursday.

The rank outsiders were thrilled to have just made the knockout rounds but showed they belonged at the business end of the tournament with a composed 21-18 19-21 21-10 victory at the Riocentro.

Charging away in the decisive game, the world number 22 pair ruled the back of the court, repeatedly smashing through the Chinese defences to grab Team GB's first medal in the event.

Ellis and Langridge's triumph secured Britain's third Olympic badminton medal and first since Gail Emms and Nathan Robertson took mixed doubles silver at the 2004 Athens Games. (Reporting by Ian Ransom,; Editing by Neville Dalton)