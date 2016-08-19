Olympics-Badminton-Lin misses out on Olympic hat-trick

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 It wasn't quite the slam dunk finish Lin Dan wanted for his career, but after his remarkable eight-year Olympic reign was ended by Malaysian top seed Lee Chong Wei in the Rio semi-finals, the Chinese great was simply "relieved".
A fan of American basketball player Michael Jordan, Lin was hoping to become the first badminton player to win three successive Olympic golds to cap a career in which he has won everything the sport has to offer.
But his 32-year-old limbs simply could not keep up with the dogged tactics of the rival he beat in the London and Beijing finals, and he succumbed to a 15-21 21-11 22-20 defeat.
"I feel really relieved after that because today's match is over," third seed Lin told reporters.
"It was really close. It's a bit (of a) pity to end it this way."
For much of their careers, Lin had been Lee's bogeyman, having a comprehensive winning record against the 33-year-old Malaysian.
Lin was the first Chinese player to complete the 'badminton grand slam' -- holding the Olympic Games, world championship and three other global titles at the same time.
The five stars tattooed on Lin's lower left arm signify that achievement, but if he had hoped to add some more ink-work after Rio, it was not meant to be.
"It felt like an Olympic final and not a semi," he said. "The two of us, who have been around for so long, really played to a high level today, no matter what the result."
The man known as Super Dan could yet win a third Olympic medal of his career as he will be back on Saturday to face Dane Viktor Axelsen in the bronze medal showdown. (Additional reporting by Ian Ransom, editing by Jan Harvey)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.