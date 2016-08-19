Olympics-Badminton-Lin misses out on Olympic hat-trick

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 It wasn't quite the slam dunk finish Lin Dan wanted for his career, but after his remarkable eight-year Olympic reign was ended by Malaysian top seed Lee Chong Wei in the Rio semi-finals, the Chinese great was simply "relieved".

A fan of American basketball player Michael Jordan, Lin was hoping to become the first badminton player to win three successive Olympic golds to cap a career in which he has won everything the sport has to offer.

But his 32-year-old limbs simply could not keep up with the dogged tactics of the rival he beat in the London and Beijing finals, and he succumbed to a 15-21 21-11 22-20 defeat.

"I feel really relieved after that because today's match is over," third seed Lin told reporters.

"It was really close. It's a bit (of a) pity to end it this way."

For much of their careers, Lin had been Lee's bogeyman, having a comprehensive winning record against the 33-year-old Malaysian.

Lin was the first Chinese player to complete the 'badminton grand slam' -- holding the Olympic Games, world championship and three other global titles at the same time.

The five stars tattooed on Lin's lower left arm signify that achievement, but if he had hoped to add some more ink-work after Rio, it was not meant to be.

"It felt like an Olympic final and not a semi," he said. "The two of us, who have been around for so long, really played to a high level today, no matter what the result."

The man known as Super Dan could yet win a third Olympic medal of his career as he will be back on Saturday to face Dane Viktor Axelsen in the bronze medal showdown. (Additional reporting by Ian Ransom, editing by Jan Harvey)