Olympics-Badminton-Champion Lin survives to set up Lee showdown

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 17 Twice-Olympic champion Lin Dan survived a huge scare against India's Kidambi Srikanth in the men's badminton singles in Rio on Wednesday to set up a blockbuster semi-final with Lee Chong Wei, the man he beat for the gold medal in Beijing and London.

Chinese Lin, bidding for an unprecedented third successive title, was pushed to the limit in the 68-minute battle with world number 11 Srikanth at the Riocentro before closing out the match 21-6 11-21 21-18.

Top seed Lee was impressive in his 21-9 21-15 demolition of Chou Tien-chen in the opening match on Wednesday, running the seventh-ranked Taiwanese ragged with a sublime array of disguised drop-shots, lobs and smashes.

The semi-final pits two of the finest players of the modern era against each other in their Olympic swan song, with 33-year-old Malaysian Lee desperate to shake off a losing record at big tournaments to five-times world champion Lin. (Reporting by Ian Ransom,; Editing by Neville Dalton)