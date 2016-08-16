版本:
2016年 8月 16日

Olympics-Badminton-Japan reach women's doubles final

| RIO DE JANEIRO

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Misaki Matsumoto and Ayaka Takahashi put Japan in line for their first medal at the Olympic badminton by defeating South Korea's Jung Kyung-eun and Shin Seung-chan to reach the final of the women's doubles on Tuesday.

The top-ranked pair defended brilliantly against the world number five Koreans and were too strong at the net in the 21-16 21-15 win at the Riocentro.

The Japanese will play the winner of China's Tang Yuanting and Yu Yang and Denmark's Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl in the title-decider on Thursday.

