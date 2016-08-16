Olympics-Badminton-Japan reach women's doubles final

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Misaki Matsumoto and Ayaka Takahashi put Japan in line for their first medal at the Olympic badminton by defeating South Korea's Jung Kyung-eun and Shin Seung-chan to reach the final of the women's doubles on Tuesday.
The top-ranked pair defended brilliantly against the world number five Koreans and were too strong at the net in the 21-16 21-15 win at the Riocentro.
The Japanese will play the winner of China's Tang Yuanting and Yu Yang and Denmark's Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl in the title-decider on Thursday.
(Editing by Clare Lovell)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.