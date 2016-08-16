UPDATE 2-Olympics-Badminton-Danes end Chinese reign in women's doubles

* Dashing Danes snap China's 20-year reign

* To meet Japan's top-ranked pair in final (Adds details, quotes)

By Ian Ransom

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 Giant-killing Danes Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl stunned China's second-ranked pair in the semi-finals of the women's badminton doubles at the Olympics on Tuesday to end the Asian nation's 20-year stranglehold on the title.

An inspired performance at the Riocentro saw Pedersen and Rytter Juhl fend off Yu Yang and Tang Yuanting 21-16 14-21 21-19 in a thriller, ensuring Denmark will grab their first medal in the event since badminton joined the Olympic programme in 1992.

"The feeling and everything inside us is just so happy and proud -- really, really proud that we have now secured a medal for Denmark," said 30-year-old Pedersen.

"It's difficult to say it loud because it's still a dream."

The Scandinavians will meet Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi in the gold medal decider on Thursday, the top-ranked Japanese having defeated South Korea's Jung Kyung-eun and Shin Seung-chan 21-16 21-15 in the earlier semi-final.

It was another bitter pill for the formidable Chinese team to swallow, having surrendered the mixed doubles title on Monday after both their pairs were eliminated in the semi-finals.

That ended their bid to defend all five of their Olympic titles won at London, the only sweep in Olympic history.

China's Yu had hoped desperately for a shot at the title, to erase the humiliation in London four years ago when she and partner Wang Xiaoli were kicked out mid-way through the scandal-plagued tournament.

They were one of four women's pairs disqualified for deliberating playing to lose their pool matches in a bid to secure more favourable draws in knockout rounds.

"It's a pity," 30-year-old Yu, who won the doubles gold at her home Beijing Games in 2008, told Reuters.

"A real pity. They played extremely well, but on the other hand, we played really badly.

"I just think it's a real shame because it's my last Olympics."

The Danes did it the hard way, allowing their opponents back into the game and blowing four match points before closing it out with a smash at the end of a fierce rally.

"We were thinking about the medal and that's really stupid to do," said 32-year-old Rytter Juhl of their stumble over the finish line.

"It was 19-20 and I said to Christinna 'come on, let's take it'.

"I think it's a good thing for the ladies doubles that China's not dominating totally as they were four years ago.

"It's nice that it's many countries can get the gold." (Editing by Clare Lovell and Jan Harvey)