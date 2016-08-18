版本:
2016年 8月 19日

Olympics-Badminton-India's Sindhu reaches gold medal decider

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Pusarla Sindhu sent Indian fans into a frenzy by blasting through Japan's Nozomi Okuhara to reach the gold medal decider for the women's singles at the Olympic badminton on Thursday.

With a huge contingent of home fans roaring "Go India, go!" at the Riocentro, the 21-year-old Hyderabadi gradually wore down sixth-ranked Okuhara before charging to an emphatic 21-19 21-10 victory.

Sindhu will meet Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, who hammered Li Xuerui 21-14 21-16 in the early semi-final.

The Indian has secured her country its second badminton medal after Saina Nehwal took bronze in the same event at London.

