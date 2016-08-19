版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Spain's Marin defeats Sindhu to win singles gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 Spaniard Carolina Marin defeated India's Pusarla Sindhu 19-21 21-12 21-15 to win the women's badminton singles gold at the Olympics on Friday.

The top seed's win gave Spain its first Olympic title in the sport and ended India's hopes of a first gold in Rio.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Jan Harvey)

