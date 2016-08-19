Olympics-Badminton-Flamenco queen Marin dances on Indian dreams

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 A trained flamenco dancer, Carolina Marin was groomed to perform in front of captive audiences and on Friday, on the biggest stage of all, Spain's badminton queen stomped all over India's dreams of a maiden gold medal at the Rio Olympics.

The top seed, dubbed the ''Rafa Nadal'' of her sport for her tenacity and fierce left-handed game, ground down the gallant 21-year-old Pusarla Sindhu 19-21 21-12 21-15 in the women's singles final to win Spain's first badminton medal and Europe's first in 20 years.

It was a sparkling coronation for Olympic debutant Marin, an iron-willed 23-year-old who has dominated like no other woman over the past two years, winning two world titles.

"I'm really excited now, the dream is coming true. And I just want to say that there was a lot of work behind this medal," Marin told reporters after weeping on the podium during her national anthem.

"I've had a lot of support behind that (win) and when you play on court you feel that.

"It was really a tough two months. In every training, I just wanted to think about the medal that I wanted.

"The key was to believe in myself, to remember that if I wanted to get the gold medal, I would have to give my everything. And I did."

Staking a Spanish flag into territory long held by Asia's traditional powers, Marin's rise has re-energised a sport but also ruffled feathers.

Although compared with Nadal, the Mallorcan 14-times grand slam champion in tennis, the ruthless Andalucian shrieks more like Russian Maria Sharapova in the women's game.

The high-pitched yelps at the end of every winning point cut through the roars of the near-capacity crowd and grew ever more piercing as she took control after losing the opening game.

She also pressed the bounds of sportsmanship, stalling a number of times in the deciding game to argue with the chair umpire, which elicited indignant jeers from the huge contingent of Indian spectators.

She cared not a jot for the crowd and later defiantly blamed Sindhu for not changing shuttlecocks soon enough on serve.

In a sport dominated by players trained by Asian badminton greats, Marin's ascent has been a home-grown affair, her coach Fernando Rivas seen as one of the game's most astute tactical minds.

Marin and Rivas brought badminton to soccer-mad Spain's attention with her world titles but the Olympic gold will be huge for the sport in the country, the coach said.

No European woman had ever won an Olympic singles title and the only man to do so was Danish great Poul-Erik Høyer Larsen at the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

"Everything makes sense when such things (like this) happen," Rivas told Reuters as he was mobbed by Spanish well-wishers off-court.

"All the sleepless nights and worries, the things that I've been worrying about, trying to make solutions, everything's perfect now.

"I'm so happy, just speechless. It is great for badminton, for the whole world, that Spain, with no tradition in badminton, can do that." (Editing by Neil Robinson)