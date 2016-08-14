Olympics-Badminton-India's top hope Nehwal succumbs to injury

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Saina Nehwal, India's top medal hope in the Olympic badminton, limped out of the singles tournament on Sunday after an injury-hampered loss to unseeded Ukrainian Maria Ulitina.
Nehwal, who took bronze in London to become her country's first medallist in the sport, slumped to a 21-18 21-19 defeat by world number 61 Ulitina, clearly favouring her problem right knee which was heavily strapped.
"I got the injury before the Olympics almost one-and-a-half, two weeks back, so I was not fully prepared," the three-time Olympian and fifth seed told reporters at the Riocentro.
"Obviously I feel bad but the pain is there so there is nothing I can do about it."
The win for Ulitina put her into the last 16 of her first Olympic tournament.
"It is an incredible result for me and I'm just so happy," she said.
"Everybody knows that Saina was more like a leader in the match and for her maybe it was a little bit difficult, but my attack was really the best today and I could survive the defence so everything just went perfect."
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.