Olympics-NBA MVP Curry regrets missing Rio Games

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 21 Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry said the injuries he suffered during the playoffs forced him to pull out of the Rio Olympics, a decision that still does not sit well with him.
"I wasn't too happy with the situation of having to pull out of the games," Curry told the Mercury News on Thursday during a Facebook Live news conference. "I wish I would be able to play in those. I was looking forward to it."
Curry's plans were derailed when he sprained the MCL in his right knee, an ailment he worked through but many believe never truly recovered from.
The Golden State shooting artist was uncharacteristically inconsistent for the remainder of the post-season, which concluded with the Warriors losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Game Seven finale of the NBA Finals.
"When I got hurt in the playoffs and knew that the recovery time over the course of summer was going to be important for me to get ready for next year," Curry said.
"I tried to give Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski), (USA Basketball director Jerry Colangelo) and the whole USA staff more time to figure out what they need to figure out for the roster."
"With the situation as it is now, to rest and get ready for next season, to what I need to prepare my body - it's a nice mental break," Curry said. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.