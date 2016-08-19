Olympics-Basketball-U.S. down Spain to reach men's gold medal final

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 The United States continued their reign over Spain with a grinding 82-76 win on Friday to put them through to the gold medal final of the men's basketball tournament for a third straight Olympics.
The Americans will ride a 24-game Olympic winning streak into Sunday's final where they will face the winner of Australia and Serbia who play later on Friday.
With the two top-ranked teams, number one U.S. and number two Spain, both packed with NBA talent, the game had the familiar buzz of a gold medal final.
As it should have, the countries having met to decide the gold at the previous two Olympics in London and Beijing, the U.S. coming out on top both times.
Led by 22 points from Klay Thompson, the U.S. led from the start and never trailed. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.