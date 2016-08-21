Olympics-Basketball-Spain edge Australia for bronze in thriller

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 Spain beat Australia 89-88 in a thrilling clash to take bronze in the Olympic men's basketball tournament on Sunday and bring home a medal from a third straight Games.
Sergio Rodriguez made two free throws to give Spain a one point lead and Australia one last possession with five seconds left on the clock.
But Australia could not get a shot off as the Boomers were once again denied an elusive medal having now lost in the bronze medal match at four Games.
Spain won silver at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games.
The United States take on Serbia in the gold medal game later on Sunday. (Editing by Ken Ferris)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.