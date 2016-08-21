Olympics-Basketball-Spain edge Australia for bronze in thriller

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 Spain beat Australia 89-88 in a thrilling clash to take bronze in the Olympic men's basketball tournament on Sunday and bring home a medal from a third straight Games.

Sergio Rodriguez made two free throws to give Spain a one point lead and Australia one last possession with five seconds left on the clock.

But Australia could not get a shot off as the Boomers were once again denied an elusive medal having now lost in the bronze medal match at four Games.

Spain won silver at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games.

The United States take on Serbia in the gold medal game later on Sunday. (Editing by Ken Ferris)