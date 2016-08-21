版本:
Olympics-Basketball-U.S. wins third straight gold in men's final

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 The United States won their third straight gold medal in men's Olympic basketball, hammering Serbia 96-66 in the final at the Rio Games on Sunday.

It was a winning send-off for head coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final game with Team USA. Krzyzewski became the first head coach to lead three teams to Olympic gold and team captain Carmelo Anthony won his third gold medal. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Steve Keating; Editing by Alison Williams)

