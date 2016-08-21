Olympics-Basketball-U.S. wins third straight gold in men's final

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 The United States won their third straight gold medal in men's Olympic basketball, hammering Serbia 96-66 in the final at the Rio Games on Sunday.
It was a winning send-off for head coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final game with Team USA. Krzyzewski became the first head coach to lead three teams to Olympic gold and team captain Carmelo Anthony won his third gold medal. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Steve Keating; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.