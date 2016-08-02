Olympics-Basketball-Spain's Palau sets sights on elusive Olympic medal

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 2 Spain women's basketball captain Laia Palau hopes to complete her collection of honours by winning a first Olympic medal at this month's Rio Games.
The 36-year-old won gold at the 2013 women's European basketball championship and bronze in the competition last year, but failed to win an Olympic medal in Beijing or Athens.
"An Olympic medal is probably the only thing I did not win in my life as a basketball player. It would be fantastic for this group closing a cycle being able to finally get it," point guard Palau said.
Spain's medal hopes were dealt a blow last month when forward Sancho Lyttle was ruled out of Rio with a foot injury.
"We are not at the same level (without her)," Palau added.
Spain, who have been drawn in Group B, kick off their campaign against Serbia at the Youth Arena on Sunday. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.