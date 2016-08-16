Olympics-Basketball-U.S. women rout Japan to reach semi-finals

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 The United States steamrolled to their 47th straight Olympic win routing Japan 110-64 on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals of the women's basketball tournament and a step closer to a sixth consecutive gold medal.
With an overall record of 64-3, Olympic losses are rare for the U.S. but Japan could lay claim to one of them.
History, however, was of little help to the 16th-ranked Japanese who were going up against a powerhouse that has outscored opponents by a staggering 44.6 points per game, on average, in Rio.
It took the Americans nearly a full half to get their bearings, but once they did the result was predictable as U.S. shooters found their range, pouring in over 100 points for the fifth time in six games.
With two minutes to go in the opening half, energetic Japan had cut the Olympic champions' lead to 46-44 but the U.S. finished with a flurry, going on a 10-2 run to ease into the second half with a 10-point lead that would only grow.
The U.S. will now await the winner of Canada and France, who play later on Tuesday while the other semi-final will feature Serbia and Spain.
Serbia had earlier upset second-ranked Australia 73-71 while Anna Cruz hit a last gasp buzzer beater to lift Spain over Turkey 64-62. (Editing by Bill Rigby)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.