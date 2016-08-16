Olympics-Basketball-Serbia shock Australia to reach semi-finals

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Serbia surprised second-ranked Australia 73-71 as the Olympic women's basketball quarter-finals opened with a shock upset on Tuesday.
Australia, a perfect 5-0 in preliminary-round play, could never find their rhythm against the 14th-ranked Serbians who sneaked into the last eight with a 2-3 record.
Ana Dabovic led Serbia with 24 points, including a clutch two-point jumper with 27 seconds remaining to help seal an unlikely victory.
When Australian captain Marianne Tolo's layup attempt at the buzzer clanged off the rim the Serbian bench ran onto the court dancing in wild celebration while the Opals, chasing a medal at a straight sixth Olympics were left stunned.
Serbia will now await the winner of Spain versus Turkey who meet later on Tuesday. (Editing by Clare Fallon)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.