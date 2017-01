RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 17 The AIBA boxing federation has dropped a number of judges and referees at the Rio Olympics after a review of decisions at the Games.

After 239 Olympic bouts, the federation said "less than a handful" of the decisions were not at the level expected.

"The concerned referees and judges will no longer officiate at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games," the body said, adding that the results of all the bouts would stand. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)