Olympics-Boxing-Irish bantamweight blasts 'corrupt' AIBA after defeat

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Irish bantamweight Michael Conlan blasted Olympic boxing body AIBA as 'corrupt' on Tuesday in an expletive-laden rant at the judging after losing to Russia's Vladimir Nikitin in the quarter-finals.
Saying that he had been robbed of a rightful win, and vowing never to fight again in any AIBA-organised competition, the reigning world champion also accused Russia of influencing the judges.
"AIBA are just corrupt. They've robbed me of my Olympic dream," he told reporters after losing on points in a unanimous decision that, to many observers, seemed at odds with what they had witnessed.
"Obviously Russia can't dope this time so they are obviously paying the judges a lot more," he added.
"They are corrupt. I will never box an AIBA competition again. Not APB, not WSB, not world championships or Olympic Games. Corruption runs deep."
An AIBA spokesman said Conlan was a world champion who came to Rio with high expectations and was understandably disappointed to have lost.
"Afterwards, it's his personal judgement," he said. "All I can say is that AIBA is striving for a fair, level playing field.
"The idea is not to benefit one country towards another, we represent 200 national federations. These statements are groundless but he's free to have his opinion."
Russian officials in Rio declined to comment on the allegations.
Dozens of Russian athletes, including virtually the entire track and field team, were suspended as part of sanctions against the country for a systematic state-backed doping programme that included the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics. (Additonal reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Clare Fallon)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.