Olympics-Boxing-Stevenson can turn defeat into pro success

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Shakur Stevenson's bid for Olympic gold ended in tears on Saturday but the U.S. bantamweight could see a silver lining as he contemplated his future as a professional.

Beaten in the final by Cuba's Robeisy Ramirez, now a two-times champion, Stevenson left the Rio arena and squatted, sobbing, outside with a towel covering his head to hide his distress.

When he had composed himself sufficiently to meet the media, the 19-year-old made clear he was moving on.

"Nine times out of 10 I'll be turning pro but I haven't signed with anyone right now," he said. "I'm going to go back, look at my options and then focus on that."

Professionals can fight in the Olympics, the 2016 tournament being the first time that has happened, but those who do so risk being struck off rankings and barred by the world title sanctioning bodies.

"I heard that you wouldn't be able to fight for a world title for two years if you do decide to go back to the Olympics as a professional, so I don't really plan on going back to the Olympics at all," said Stevenson.

"I want to go win a world title and become a great pro and break records."

The U.S. men's team have not won gold since 2004 but Stevenson was the big hope, a talent who had already caught the eye of professional promoters.

Floyd Mayweather, the former number one who retired with a 49-0 record last September after winning world titles in five weight divisions, was in Rio to scout "future boxing champions" and was clear about Stevenson.

"He can do so many things in the future if he chooses to turn professional, he's one of the top amateur fighters," said the American, a featherweight bronze medallist at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

"We want this guy, a young guy like this, to be the face of Mayweather Promotions in the future," he told the ringside presenter earlier in the week. "The only thing we want to do is tweak a few things for the professional ring."

After a fight that was settled in the final seconds, Stevenson shrugged off the weight of expectation as a factor.

"I didn't feel no pressure, I just focused on the fight," he said. "I was focused on winning and I guess I couldn't do it.

"It was a close fight, I felt Robeisy won. In the last 30 seconds he threw a good flurry. I don't think it landed but he's a great boxer." (Editing by Clare Fallon)