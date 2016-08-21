Olympics-Boxing-Uzbekistan's Zoirov wins men's flyweight gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov won the men's Olympic flyweight boxing gold medal on Sunday with a unanimous points victory over Russia's two times world champion and 2012 bronze medallist Misha Aloyan.

The gold was the second of the boxing competition for Uzbekistan.

Venezuela's Joel Segundo Finol and China's Hu Jianguan won the bronze medals. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams)