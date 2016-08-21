UPDATE 1-Olympics-Boxing-Uzbekistan's Zoirov wins men's flyweight gold

* Zoirov beats Russian favourite for gold

* Bronze medals for Venezuela and China (Adds detail)

By Alan Baldwin

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 21 Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov won the men's Olympic flyweight boxing gold medal on Sunday with a unanimous points victory over Russia's two times world champion and 2012 bronze medallist Misha Aloyan.

The gold was the second of the boxing competition for Uzbekistan.

Venezuela's Joel Segundo Finol and China's Hu Jianguan won the bronze medals.

Zoirov, who hoisted high by his cornerman after the victory, said he had been concerned that a cut could play into the Russian's hands.

"I was worried as it was a deep cut and I lost the first round to the Russian and there were worries that the referee and the judges might side with the Russian because of this," the 23-year-old told reporters.

"But the Russian also had a cut and luckily they gave us the decision in the end."

Aloyan, the Armenian-born favourite, buried his face in a towel after the decision. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams and Brian Homewood)