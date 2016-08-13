Olympics-Boxing-Russian Tischenko clinches spot in heavyweight final

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Russia's Evgeny Tishchenko advanced to the Olympic heavyweight boxing final on Saturday, outreaching shorter Uzbek rival Rustam Tulaganov in a unanimous decision.
Tishchenko, a 25-year-old who stands 1.96 metres tall, said he relied on jabs and his long arms.
"I tried to use that advantage as much as I could," he said, speaking through a translator after the fight. "I tried mostly to use the front hand."
Tulaganov secured a bronze as will the loser of the second heavyweight semi-final later on Saturday. Olympic rules prohibit a third-place fight between losing semi-finalists.
Another Uzbek fighter, 23-year-old Shakhram Giyasov, earlier Saturday advanced to the welterweight semi-finals with a quarter-final victory over Roniel Iglesias, a southpaw Cuban.
Morocco's Mohammed Rabii, 23, also advanced, defeating Irishman Steven Donnelly in a split decision, two rounds to one. (Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Brian Homewood)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.