Olympics-Boxing-Russian Tischenko clinches spot in heavyweight final

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Russia's Evgeny Tishchenko advanced to the Olympic heavyweight boxing final on Saturday, outreaching shorter Uzbek rival Rustam Tulaganov in a unanimous decision.

Tishchenko, a 25-year-old who stands 1.96 metres tall, said he relied on jabs and his long arms.

"I tried to use that advantage as much as I could," he said, speaking through a translator after the fight. "I tried mostly to use the front hand."

Tulaganov secured a bronze as will the loser of the second heavyweight semi-final later on Saturday. Olympic rules prohibit a third-place fight between losing semi-finalists.

Another Uzbek fighter, 23-year-old Shakhram Giyasov, earlier Saturday advanced to the welterweight semi-finals with a quarter-final victory over Roniel Iglesias, a southpaw Cuban.

Morocco's Mohammed Rabii, 23, also advanced, defeating Irishman Steven Donnelly in a split decision, two rounds to one. (Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Brian Homewood)

