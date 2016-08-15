版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 06:50 BJT

Olympics-Boxing-Russia's Tishchenko wins heavyweight gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Russia's Evgeny Tishchenko won the Olympic heavyweight boxing gold medal to a chorus of boos on Monday after beating Kazakhstan's Vasily Levit 3-0 on points.

Levit took the silver medal.

The bronze medals went to losing semi-finalists Rustam Tulaganov of Uzbekistan and Erislandy Savon of Cuba. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin Editing by Alison Williams)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐