Olympics-Boxing-Brazil secures at least silver with lightweight win

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Lightweight Robson Conceição secured at least a silver medal for Olympic host country Brazil on Sunday, defeating Cuban world champion Lázaro Alvarez before a boisterous hometown crowd.
His victory, by unanimous decision following a fast-paced third round that lifted spectators from their seats, gives Brazil a shot at its first Olympic boxing gold. In 2012 it won a silver along with two bronzes at the London Games.
Conceição, a 27-year-old who was eliminated in early stages of the last two Olympics, said he is more focused now and driven, especially on a Sunday that happens to be Father's Day in Brazil, after the birth of a daughter in 2014.
"I even disconnected from social media," he said, underscoring his single-minded focus on winning. "I promised my daughter that I would fight for a medal for her."
Tension between the two boxers' staffs following the fight led to a shouting match in front of reporters after a Cuban coach complained that the Brazilians were celebrating too loudly.
On Tuesday Conceição, from the north-eastern Brazilian city of Salvador, will face the winner of a second semi-final bout on Sunday evening between Mongolia's Otgondalai Dorjnyambuu and France's Sofiane Oumiha. (Reporting by Paulo Prada and Pedro Fonseca, editing by Neil Robinson)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.