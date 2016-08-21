版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 22日 星期一 02:30 BJT

Olympics-Boxing-Uzbek Gaibnazarov wins men's light-welter gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Gaibnazarov won the Olympic light-welterweight gold by beating Azerbaijan's Cuban-born Lorenzo Sotomayor Collazo on a 2-1 split decision on Sunday.

The gold was Uzbekistan's second of the afternoon and third of the boxing tournament.

Russia's Vitaly Dunaytsev and Germany's Artem Harutyunyan won the bronze medals. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐