Olympics-Boxing-Yoka wins super-heavy gold for France

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 France's Tony Yoka beat Britain's Joe Joyce to win the men's Olympic super-heavyweight title on Sunday and match the lightweight gold medal won by girlfriend Estelle Mossely earlier in the week.
Now half of a golden couple, Yoka becomes the first Frenchman to win gold in the heaviest division.
Croatia's Filip Hrgovic and Kazakhstan's Ivan Dychko took the bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.
Britain's Anthony Joshua, the 2012 champion, turned professional after the London Games. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Rex Gowar)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.