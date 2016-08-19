Olympics-Boxing-Mossely takes women's lightweight gold for France

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 France's Estelle Mossely celebrated her 24th birthday on Friday by winning the women's Olympic lightweight boxing gold medal after boyfriend Tony Yoka had reached the super-heavyweight final.
China's Yin Junhua, beaten 2-1 on a split decision, took silver for China's first medal of the boxing competition.
Losing semi-finalists Mira Potkonen of Finland and Anastasia Belyakova of Russia took bronze medals. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.