2016年 8月 20日 星期六

Olympics-Boxing-Mossely takes women's lightweight gold for France

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 France's Estelle Mossely celebrated her 24th birthday on Friday by winning the women's Olympic lightweight boxing gold medal after boyfriend Tony Yoka had reached the super-heavyweight final.

China's Yin Junhua, beaten 2-1 on a split decision, took silver for China's first medal of the boxing competition.

Losing semi-finalists Mira Potkonen of Finland and Anastasia Belyakova of Russia took bronze medals. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

