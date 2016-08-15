版本:
Olympics-Boxing-Women's champion Taylor loses opening bout

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Olympic women's lightweight boxing champion Katie Taylor of Ireland lost her quarter-final bout 2-1 to Finland's Mira Potkonen on Monday.

The fight was Taylor's first of the tournament after a bye through the first round. Potkonen is now assured of at least a bronze medal after reaching the semi-finals.

