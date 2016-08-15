Olympics-Boxing-U.S. coach angered by judging after Mayer defeat

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 U.S. coach Billy Walsh questioned the judging after his lightweight Mikaela Mayer lost her quarter-final on points to Russian Anastasia Beliakova at the Rio Games on Monday.
"To be honest, I've just had a look at the judging. It was crazy," Walsh told reporters. "Are they looking at the same bloody fight or what?
"Her performance was excellent, she gave everything she had ... I thought she did enough to win it."
The judges' tallies showed that one had scored the fight as a 38-38 draw while the other two came down 39-37 on the side of the Russian, who won 2-0 and is now assured of a bronze medal for reaching the last four.
All three judges awarded at least one round to Mayer, however.
Mayer, one of two U.S. women in the Rio boxing tournament with the other being reigning middleweight champion Claressa Shields, felt she could have swung it with a few more combinations.
"It was a close fight so it makes it even more disappointing," she said.
"I thought I might have pulled it off at the end but ... I also know this is boxing. If you let a fight get that close, you don't know who they are going to give it to." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.